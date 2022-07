Jammu-Srinagar highway shut after shooting stones in Ramban

JAMMU, July 23: The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained shut for vehicular traffic on Saturday after shooting stones in Ramban district triggered by inclement weather conditions, officials said.

“Jammu -Srinagar NHW (N-44) blocked at Mehad, Ramban due to Shooting stones. People are advised not to travel on Jammu -Srinagar NHW without confirmation from TCU Jammu/Srinagar/ Ramban, ” a Traffic Police official said this morning.

However Mughal road and SSG road through for vehicular movement, he added.