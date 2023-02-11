Jammu-Srinagar Highway Reopens After Three Days

JAMMU, Feb 11: Vehicular movement on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was partially restored partially on Saturday after remaining closed for three days, officials said here.

Quoting an official that the highway was blocked since Thursday evening due to landslides and shooting stones triggered by rains near Mehar, Panthyal, Magarkot and Cafeteria Morh.

He said after completion of clearance operation, movement of vehicles has been partially restored on the highway.

The official said that due to the blockade of the highway, around 1000 of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) were stranded at various locations since three days.

“The movement of vehicles would remain normal if weather remains fair,” he added. (KNO)