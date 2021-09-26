Jammu Sports defeats Sidhra Sports by 7 wkts

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 26: Jammu Sports Veterans Cricket Club emerged winner by defeating Sidhra Sports Cricket Club by 7 wickets in a friendly cricket match, played at Khel Gaon Nagrota, near here today.

Earlier, Sidhra Sports won the toss and opted to bat first. Disciplined bowling by the Jammu Sports bowlers restricted their opponents at a meagre total of 86 runs with the loss of 9 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. For Jammu Sports, Arun Sharma bowled exceptionally well who claimed three wickets to remain the pick of the bowlers, followed by Goldy who also took two wickets. Jagdev and Yash shared a wicket apiece.

In reply, chasing a tricky low total, Jammu Sports opener Mukesh Sharma (unbeaten 32 runs) played brilliantly. He knitted crucial partnerships to ensure a seven wickets victory over Sidhra Sports with five overs spared. Goldy made 17 runs, while Ajay and Raman contributed14 & 9 runs respectively.

Mukesh Sharma and Arun were declared joint player of the match for their brilliant individual performances with bat and ball respectively.