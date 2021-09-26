CRPF’s cycle rally reaches Jung-e-Azadi Memorial Kartarpur

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 26: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)’s cycle rally reached at Jung-e Azadi Memorial Kartarpur which was flagged off by the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha from Group Centre CRPF here on September 23 and will culminate at Rajghat New Delhi on the occasion of birth anniversary of Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.

On their arrival at Kartarpur (Jalandhar) by paddling passing through Samba, Pathankot, Dinanagar, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, the cyclists got a grand welcome by the Group Centre CRPF Jalandhar wherein Inspector General North West Sector Chandigarh, Mool Chand Panwar, Professor Lalit Kumar Awasthi, Director NIT Jalandhar, Dr Sukdeep Singh Hundal, Assistant Director, Horticulture Jalandhar and others were present.

After the welcome process, Bhanu Pratap Singh (Nodal Officer and cyclist), Varun Vaid, Assistant Commandant (Deputy Nodal Officer and cyclist) who were leading the cycle rally and all the participants saluted the great freedom fighters and paid homage to all the martyrs by offering Reeth/flowers at Martyr Memorial. During this, “Band-Prashan” by the band team of Group Centre Jalandhar and a cultural programme with patriotic songs was also dedicated to the martyrs by the jawans.

It is pertinent to mention here that the cycle rally is being conducted by Group Centre CRPF Jammu to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Independent India. The rally is being organized under the leadership of Bhanu Pratap Singh, DIG Group Centre Jammu.