Jammu Smart City Project: MP Jugal Kishore reviews progress at Advisory Forum meet

Members suggest various additional projects for overall development

JAMMU: Member Parliament Jammu-Poonch Constituency, Jugal Kishore Sharma today chaired the meeting of City Level Advisory Forum for Jammu Smart City Project, here at Jammu.

The meeting was attended by Mayor JMC, Chander Mohan Gupta; Deputy Mayor, Purnima Sharma; Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer; Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Anshul Garg; CEO Smart City Jammu, Avny Lawasa; VC JDA, Babila Rakwal, besides Corporators and officers of various concerned departments.

The CEO, JSCL gave a detailed power point presentation on the works taken up and completed so far, besides future work plans for the smart city project.

It was informed in the meeting that work on vertical gardens on the columns (pillars) between Dogra Chowk to K.C. Chowk below flyover, installation of signboards, painting of pillars has almost completed and work on various components of the project is in progress.

The major components of the Smart City Project are Smart Public Toilets, Intelligent Traffic Management, Roof Top Solar System, beautification along Tawi canal, development of parks, Improvement of 23 Junctions, Ad panels, Smart Poles and others.

The Advisory Forum members also gave their valuable suggestions for adding more works for overall development of the Jammu city. The main works/projects which were proposed for addition included Improvement in sewage system, Development of cycling tracks, development of footpaths for specially-abled persons, improvement of Hospitals, Smart Nakas, Battery cars, Smart Traffic Booths and other important works.

The MP instructed the concerned officers to expedite the progress of ongoing works of the smart city. He also directed them to maintain inter departmental coordination and resolve issues which are hampering work progress.

He also asked the concerned officers to set a timeline for each under execution work and put in extra efforts to complete these in a time bound manner.