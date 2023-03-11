Jammu SAI Centre To Host Sports Activities From March 13 To Boost Women Athletes

JAMMU, Mar 11: In order to boost the spirit of women folk in the sports sector, the Jammu based Sports Authority of India (SAI) Training Centre will be conducting 12-day long sports activities in various disciplines in Jammu and Srinagar centres to mark International Women’s Day celebrations.

“Sports Authority of India (SAI) Training Centre Jammu is organizing different sports activities to celebrate International Women’s Day from March 13 to 24,” Nadeem Ahmad Dar, Deputy Director, STC Jammu and Incharge J&K (UT) here said on Saturday.

He said that it is for the first time such a sports initiative is happening to celebrate the international event, adding, “top women athletes of the country including Indian hockey star Rani, boxer Nikhat Zareen and many more have posted videos cheering for the participating girls and wishing them the best.”

Some of the prominent athletes will also be joining the program in selected locations while women achievers will also be felicitated, he stated.

“The purpose of organizing the sports activities is to provide a platform to the women athletes who were unable to participate in national and state level competitions and also to ensure that competitive sports reach to untapped geographical areas as well,” said Dar.

However, as per the schedule, Basketball match will be played on March 13 at M A Stadium Jammu, Handball Match on March 15 at Play field Shastri Nagar, Jammu, Volleyball Match on March 17 at M A Stadium, Jammu, Badminton Match on March 20 at Indoor Hall, M A Stadium Jammu, Wushu Match on March 23 at New Indoor Hall, M A Stadium Jammu and Kayaking and Canoeing event on March 24 at Water Sports Centre, Srinagar.