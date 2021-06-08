Jammu records season’s Max 41.6 degree Celsius

JAMMU: Jammu District sizzled on Tuesday as the temperature recorded was season’s maximum 41.6 degree Celsius.

A weatherman here said that Jammu has recorded the maximum temperature of the season. It sizzled at 41.6 degree Celsius.

He further added that the temperature will soar in the next couple of days while a fresh spell of rain is expected next week.

However, after Jammu, Samba and Udhampur districts also recorded season’s maximum 41.8°C, followed by Kathua at 41.5 degree Celsius, Ramban, 39.3 degree Celsius, Banihal: 31.8° degree Celsius, Batote, 30.5° degree Celsius, Bhaderwah, 32.8° degree Celsius, Katra, 38.8 degree Celsius, Kishtwar, 34.3 degree Celsius and Poonch, 35.1 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile people stayed indoors and children at some places were seen taking bath at Ranbir Canal as five day unlock is declared by the Jammu District administration with positivity rate taking a nosedive.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has already announced Summer Vacations in the Jammu Division from June 8 to July 25.