Jammu Crime Branch’s EOW Files Preliminary Chargesheet Against Fraudster In Fraud Case

Jammu, Oct 6: The Economic Offences Wing of Jammu Crime Branch on Friday filed a preliminary chargesheet against a fraudster in a fraud case.

Jammu Crime Branch spokesman said that chargesheet was filed against the fraudster identified as Upendra Singh Rudradeo, resident of Gram Post Makair, Chapra Bihar, presently living at first floor, Rohini Sector-01, Avantika North West Delhi and NIT Faridabad, Haryana.

He added that fraudster duped the complainant Puran Chand, resident of village Gazipur Kulian, R S Pura, District Jammu of Rs 28 lakh after the accused enticed him by pretending to be the Head of the Indian Cooperative Mission (ICOM) and to work with him in different projects of the mission.

He said that the case owes its origin to a written complaint lodged by Puran Chand, who alleged therein that one Upendra Singh Rudradeo cheated him by taking an amount of Rs 28 lakh in the month of January 2017, through one of his close friend namely Rakesh Ranjan who introduced the complainant with the accused person by branding the accused as National Head organization committee of Indian Cooperative Mission.

The accused thereafter said that he showed the complainant a fake project file of Indian Cooperative Mission (ICOM) and took the complainant into confidence to work with the accused in different projects with Indian Cooperative Mission and finally duped him.

“On receipt of the complaint a preliminary verification was initiated by Crime Branch Jammu in accordance with the procedure in vogue and during the course of enquiry the allegations levelled were prima-facie substantiated against the accused leading to the registration of a formal case against the accused under the relevant sections of law,” he added.

The spokesman said that during the course of investigation, the culprit was arrested from Delhi after hectic efforts were put in by a special team of Crime Branch Jammu as the accused was constantly evading the arrest for the last four years.

The culprit was brought to Jammu and was produced before the Court of law for seeking his Police remand for further investigation of the case, he added.

Moreover, during the investigation it also came to fore that the accused is also wanted in more than seven FIRs for cheating and fraud in Rajasthan, as such after production of charge-sheet the custody of the accused was handed over to the Ajmer Police, Rajasthan for facing the charges.

“Process for recovery is under progress as the Bank Account of the accused has been debit freezed of Rs 18.70 lakh while further investigation of the case is going on for an in-depth probe,” he added.