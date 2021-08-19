Jammu Crime Branch arrests revenue official, others in fraud case

JAMMU, Aug 19: The sleuths of Crime Branch on Thursday arrested one revenue official in hatching a criminal conspiracy and fraud case.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Jammu, Rajeshwar Singh here said that one revenue official (Patwari), who was the co-accused in hatching a criminal conspiracy and forging Revenue record, identified as Mohammad Rafique of Peer Baba Satwari Cantonment, Jammu with other accused persons including the prime accused (beneficiary) Mohammad Shafi of Teli Mohalla, Bari Brahmna, (Prop. Chowdhary Trading Company) with the purpose to identify some wrong property and land under his ownership and possession.

“On the basis of forged Revenue documents a registered sale, mortgage deed was produced by the beneficiary before the officials and valuator of Canara Bank, Bari Brahmna, Samba to secure a Cash Credit limit of Rs 30 lakhs and thereafter, turned NPA, thereby, causing wrongful gains to himself and corresponding loss to the Canara Bank,” said tha SSP.

He said that the accused were not cooperating in the investigation of the case and were evading arrest since the registration of the case.

However, after generation of intelligence input, team of Crime Branch, Jammu laid trap at different places with careful planning and arrested the accused from Bari Brahmana area, he said.

“The accused is presently on Police remand for further investigation of the case,” he said.

The case was taken up after a written complaint lodged by Sandeep Gupta, Senior Manager, Canara Bank, Bari Brahmna, Samba in Crime Branch wherein the complainant has alleged that Mohammad Shafi, (Prop Chowdhary Trading Company) approached the bank for grant of Cash Credit Limit of Rs 30 lakhs with sub-limit of Rs 5 lakhs repayable alongwith interest @ 13.95 percent with security of hypothecation of stocks, book debts and collateral security in the shape of land situated at Smailpur, Bari Brahmna opposite KFC having two shops constructed over it, which were got identified by Mohammad Shafi to the Bank officials and the Valuator appointed by the Bank and accordingly, the CC Limit was sanctioned in February, 2015 and necessary mortgage deed was executed and registered before Sub-Registrar, Samba.

During the investigation of the case conducted so far, it transpires that the accused Mohammad Shafi in connivance with (Patwari) Mohd Rafique and Mohd Rafique of Bari Brahamna, Jammu intentionally, deliberately and by misrepresenting the facts got identified some wrong property, showing it to be under his ownership and possession by way of a registered sale deed before the Bank officials and secured a CC limit and thereafter turned NPA causing wrongful gain to himself and corresponding loss to the Bank, Mr Singh said. (Agencies)