Jammu and Kashmir witnesses rise in COVID-19, records 94 fresh cases

SRINAGAR, JULY 1:The Government today informed that 95fresh positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19) have been reported today; 62from Jammu division and 32 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 455183.

Moreover, 42 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 26 from Jammu division and 16from Kashmir division.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 8,004 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,32,97,914.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 455183 positive cases, 545are Active Positive (389in Jammu Division and 156in Kashmir Division), 449882 have recovered and 4756 have died; 2331 in Jammu division and 2425in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 25777848 test results available, 455183 samples have tested positive and 25322665 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 11,548 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6595134 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 194 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 545 in isolation and 253 in home surveillance. Besides, 6589386 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that Jammu reported 51 cases, Srinagar reported 19 cases, Kupwara reported 13 cases, Rajouri reported 02 cases, Kathua reported 03cases, Samba reported 04 cases, Udhampur and Ramban reported 01 case each, while as no other district across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in

The readers can also reach us on the official Twitter account of DIPR-J&K @diprjk; website: http://www.jkdirinf.in; Webportal: jkinfonews.com and Facebook: @dipr.jammu.kashmir.