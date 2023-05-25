Jammu And Kashmir To Install ‘Harmonious Call Blocking System’ In All 14 Jails

Home Deptt. Approves Proposal; Involves Rs 21 Crore Expenditure

Srinagar, May 25: In a significant move, the Jammu & Kashmir Government has approved installation of towers of harmonious call blocking system in all 14 jails of the Union Territory to prevent unauthorized communications from them.

The Union Territory’s Home Department has approved the project of installation of a harmonious call blocking system in all 14 jails of J&K for blocking 2G, 3G and 4G signals that could later also be suitable for 5G.

The proposal involves financial outlay of Rs 21. 26 crore. Of which, Rs 19.04 crore is one time cost and Rs 1.76 crore is recurring cost per annum on account of rent to passive infrastructure providers @Rs 26000 per telecom service provider(TSP) per month per tower-HCBS) and Rs 0.56 crore on account of annual maintenance charge @ Rs 1 lakh per TSP per annum.

The installation of towers of a harmonious call blocking system would block incoming/outgoing calls, SMS’ and data services in prison premises. (KNO)