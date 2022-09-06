Jammu And Kashmir | Shopian Operation Called Off After Terrorists Fled

SRINAGAR, Sept 6: Security forces have called off a Shopian operation following a brief gunfight after no fresh contact with the terrorists was established, official sources said.

A brief gunfight had broken out between terrorists and security forces in village Baskuchan of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday afternoon during a cordon and a search operation following an input about terrorist-presence.

As the joint team cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists opened fire, triggering the gunfight, a security official said. As no fresh contact was established with the terrorists this morning during the search operation of the area and it is believed the terrorists might have fled from the spot. The operation has been called, he added. (Agencies)