JAMMU: A man, who was in Pakistan jail, returned to India after 14 years. Dharam Singh served 14 years of imprisonment in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail. Singh returned to India via the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar on April 19.
Singh is a resident of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district and had crossed the border unknowingly in 2003. “He crossed over to Pakistan by mistake in 2003 and served a jail term of 14 years. He will be quarantined for 14 days followed by a round of medical tests. Later, his family will be called and he will be handed over to them,” police said.
Jammu and Kashmir resident returns to India after 14 years of imprisonment in Pakistan
