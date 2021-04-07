Jammu and Kashmir reports 812 cases, 6 deaths in record high this year

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir reported 812 fresh covid-19 cases while more persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, the highest number of infections as well as fatalities reported in a single day this year, officials said on Wednesday.

Among the fresh cases, they said, Jammu division reported 347 cases and Kashmir 465, taking the J&K’s overall infection count to 134827.

Also, six more persons died due to the virus, four from the Jammu division and two from Kashmir Valley, taking the total toll to 2018—745 in Jammu region and 1273 in Kashmir.

Providing district wise details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 239 cases, Baramulla 78, Budgam 42, Pulwama 11, Kupwara 23, Anantnag 27, Bandipora 17, Ganderbal 11, Kulgam 8, Shopian 9, Jammu 138, Udhampur 79, Rajouri 4, Doda 7, Kathua 29, Samba 11, Kishtwar 9, Poonch 4, Ramban 4and Reasi 0.