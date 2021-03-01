Jammu and Kashmir reports 63 new +ve cases, one death

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Monday informed that 63 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus, 9 from Jammu division and 54 from Kashmir division, were reported, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 126504.

Also one death has been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 56 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 18 from Jammu Division and 38 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 126504 positive cases, 829 are Active Positive, 123717 have recovered and 1958 have died; 725 in Jammu division and 1233 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 5226361 test results available, 5099857 samples have been tested as negative till March 1.

Till date 1317942 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 33583 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 829 in isolation and 109000 in home surveillance.

Besides, 1172572 persons have completed their surveillance period. (Agency)