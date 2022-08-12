Jammu and Kashmir reports 586 COVID cases in last 24 hours

JAMMU, Aug 12: Jammu and Kashmir reported 586 fresh COVID cases even as there was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

They said that 47 cases were reported from Jammu division and 539 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 4,72,597. Among the cases, 1,72,921 are from Jammu division and 2,99,676 from Kashmir Valley.

Providing district-wise details of the cases, they said, Jammu reported 27 cases, Rajouri 3, Doda 3, Kathua 2, Samba 0, Kishtwar 5, Poonch 2, Ramban 4, Reasi 1, Srinagar 185, Baramulla 133, Budgam 83, Pulwama 5, Kupwara 40, Anantnag 42, Bandipora 9, Ganderbal 13, Kulgam 24 and Shopian 5.

There was no death due to the virus during the time. So far, 4,777 people have succumbed to the virus, and among them include 2,346 from Jammu division and 2,431 from the Valley.

Besides, they said, 745 COVID patients recovered during the last 24 hours—122 from Jammu division and 623 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 4,734 active cases— 847 in Jammu and 3,887 in Kashmir.