COVID-19: Jammu and Kashmir reports 444 new cases, 4 more deaths

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 444 new Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 3,13,028, while four more deaths pushed the toll to 4,273, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 138 were from the Jammu division and 306 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 98 cases.

The number of active cases has dropped to 6,782 in the union territory, while 3,01,973 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 26 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as one fresh case was reported since last evening.