J-K reports 110 new positive cases, 327103 recovered, 1,48,11,303 Covid doses administered so far

SRINAGAR, Nov 2: The Government today informed that 110 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 18 from Jammu division and 92 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 332457.Also, 02 COVID deaths have been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 91 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 15from Jammu Division and 76 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 99,958 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 1,48,11,303.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 332457 positive cases, 916 are Active Positive (101 in Jammu Division and 815 in Kashmir Division), 327103 have recovered and 4438 have died; 2176 in Jammu division and 2262 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 16269970 test results available, 332457 samples have tested positive and 15937513 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 34173 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 3866399 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 6208 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 916 in isolation and 448063 in home surveillance. Besides, 3406774 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 42 cases, Baramulla reported 21 cases, Budgam reported 05 cases, Pulwama reported 01 case, Kupwara reported 04cases, Anantnag reported 04 cases, Bandipora reported 03cases, Ganderbal reported 11 cases, Shopian reported 01 case while Kulgam reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 04cases, Udhampur reported 02cases, Rajouri reported 05cases, Doda reported 01case, Kathua reported no case, Samba reported no case, Kishtwar reported no case, Poonch reported 05cases,Reasireported 01case while Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.

