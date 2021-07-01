Jammu and Kashmir reports 298 fresh coronavirus cases, 04 deaths

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir reported 298 fresh covid-19 cases while four more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

They said 102 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu Division and 196 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total count to 315960.

Regarding the fatalities, they said, two deaths each were reported from Kashmir Valley and Jammu Division, taking the fatality count to 4327.

Providing the district-wide details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 60 cases, Baramulla 19, Budgam 20, Pulwama 9, Kupwara 17, Anantnag 30, Bandipora 4, Ganderbal 13, Kulgam 24, Shopian 0, Jammu 7, Udhampur 7, Rajouri 7, Doda 9, Kathua 2, Samba 23, Kishtwar 16, Poonch 14, Ramban 8 and Reasi 9.

Moreover, they said, 573 more COVID-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours—110 from Jammu Division and 463 from Kashmir. So far 307312 patients have recovered, leaving active cases at 4321—1918 in Jammu and 2403 in Kashmir.

There was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today and thus the cumulative number of confirmed cases remained 29 in J&K.