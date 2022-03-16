Jammu and Kashmir reports 17 new Covid cases, no fresh death

JAMMU, March 16: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 17 fresh Covid cases, taking the number of infected persons to 453493 however, no fatality reported due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the new cases, 08 were from the Jammu division and 09 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, Officials said.

There are 163 active cases in the union territory while the number of recoveries so far has been 448580 , officials said.

Moreover, 39 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time, 22 from Jammu Division and 17 from Kashmir, they said. (Agencies)