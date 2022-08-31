Jammu and Kashmir reports 140 fresh positive cases, 471911recovered

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 31: The Government today informed that 140fresh positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19)have been reported today; 25 from Jammu division and 115 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 477784.

Moreover, 240more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 47fromJammu division and 193from Kashmir division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 477784 positive cases, 1091are Active Positive (238 in Jammu Division and 853in Kashmir Division), 471911 have recovered and 4782 have died; 2350 in Jammu division and 2432 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin also informs that 16,254 doses of COVID Vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours across Jammu and Kashmir bringing the cumulative number of doses administered to 2,43,10,910 till date.

The Bulletin further said that out of 26457578 test results available, 477784samples have tested positive and 25979934 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 9,776COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6698738 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 163persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1091in isolation and 388in home surveillance. Besides, 6692314 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 36 cases, Baramulla reported 18 cases, Budgam14 cases, Pulwama reported 10cases, Kupwara reported05 cases, Anantnag reported19 cases, Bandipora reported 03 cases, Ganderbal reported 07 cases, Kulgam reported 03 cases while as Shopian also reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly in Jammu division, Jammu reported 21 cases, Udhampur 03, Rajouri 00, Doda 01, Kathua 00, Samba 00, Kishtwar 00,Poonch 00, Ramban 00 and Reasi also reported no fresh case for today.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in

The readers can also reach us on the official Twitter account of DIPR-J&K @diprjk; website: http://www.jkdirinf.in; Webportal: jkinfonews.com and Facebook: @dipr.jammu.kashmir.