Jammu and Kashmir reports 131 fresh covid-19 cases

JAMMU, Aug 30: Jammu and Kashmir reported 131 fresh covid-19 cases while as there was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

They said that 22 cases were reported from Jammu division and 109 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 477644. Among the cases, 173646 are from Jammu division and 303998 from Kashmir Valley.

Providing district wise details of the cases, they said, Jammu reported 19 cases, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 0, Samba 1, Kishtwar 2, Poonch 0, Ramban 1, Reasi 0, Srinagar 40, Baramulla 13, Budgam 16, Pulwama 4, Kupwara 18, Anantnag 6, Bandipora 3, Ganderbal 5, Kulgam 2 and Shopian 2.

There was no death due to the virus during the time. So far 4782 people have succumbed to the virus and among them include 2350 from Jammu division and 2432 from the Valley.

Besides, they said, 260 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—50 from Jammu division and 210 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 1190 active cases— 260 in Jammu and 931 in Kashmir.

The officials said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. Also 21776 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered in J&K during the time, they added.