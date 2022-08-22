Jammu and Kashmir Reports 131 Covid-19 Cases

JAMMU, Aug 22: Jammu and Kashmir reported 131 fresh covid-19 cases while there was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

They said that 14 cases were reported from Jammu division and 117 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 476175. Among the cases, 173396 are from Jammu division and 302779 from Kashmir Valley.

Providing district wise details of the cases, they said, Jammu reported 7 cases, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 0, Doda 1, Kathua 1, Samba 0, Kishtwar 5, Poonch 0, Ramban 0, Reasi 0, Srinagar 24, Baramulla 37, Budgam 12, Pulwama 3, Kupwara 17, Anantnag 4, Bandipora 4, Ganderbal 15, Kulgam 1 and Shopian 0.

There was no death, either from Jammu or Kashmir Valley, due to the virus during the time. So far 4779 people have succumbed to the virus and among them include 2347 from Jammu division and 2432 from the Valley.

Besides, they said, 435 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—51 from Jammu division and 384 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 2293 active cases— 411 in Jammu and 1882 in Kashmir.

The officials said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. Also 31028 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered in J&K during the time, they added.