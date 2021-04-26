Covid-19: Jammu and Kashmir records highest deaths in a day as 25 succumb

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir reported 2135 fresh covid-19 cases while as 25 more people succumbed to the virus, the highest so far, in the last 24 hours.

Among the fresh cases, 791 were from Jammu Division and 1344 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall toll 162890.

Srinagar reported 632 cases, Baramulla 136, Budgam 133, Pulwama 26, Kupwara 81, Anantnag 93, Bandipora 53, Ganderbal 43, Kulgam 139, Shopian 8, Jammu 472, Udhampur 20, Rajouri 46, Doda 33, Kathua 33, Samba 13, Kishtwar 13, Poonch 22, Ramban 4, and Reasi 135.

Regarding the fresh deaths, 14 were from Jammu Division and 11 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total toll to 2172.

Moreover, they said, 1067 more COVID-19 patients have recovered— 478 from Jammu Division and 589 from Kashmir Valley. There are 20601 active cases—8488 in Jammu and 12113 Kashmir.