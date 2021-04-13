Jammu and Kashmir records highest number of cases this year, three deaths

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 1,269 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,40,650, while three fresh deaths pushed the toll to 2,037, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 582 were from the Jammu Division and 687 from the Kashmir Division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 423 COVID-19 cases, including 73 travellers, followed by 265 in Udhampur district, including 255 travellers, and 191 in Jammu district.

The number of active cases has now reached 8,681 in the union territory, while 1,29,932 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic is 2,037 as three fresh deaths were reported in the past 24 hours in the union territory. (AGENCY)