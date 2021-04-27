J&K Reports Highest Single-Day Spike Of 3,164 New Covid-19 Cases, 25 Deaths

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day spike of 3,164 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 1,66,054, while 25 fatalities over the last 24 hours took the toll to 2,197, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 1,030 were from the Jammu division and 2,134 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 1,144 cases, followed by 489 in Jammu district and 197 in Baramulla district.

The number of active cases has reached 22,283 in the union territory, while 1,41,574 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic rose to 2,197 as 25 fresh deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (AGENCY)