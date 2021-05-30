Jammu and Kashmir records 2256 cases of Covid and 29 deaths

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir reported 2256 covid-19 cases while 29 people succumbed to the virus, lowest single-day death toll in 32 days, officials said on Sunday.

They said among the fresh cases, 823 cases were reported from the Jammu division and 1433 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 288940.

Regarding the fatalities, they said, the Jammu division reported 20 deaths while nine patients succumbed to the pathogen in Kashmir, taking the death toll to 3870. It is the lowest single-day death toll since April 29 when 26 people died.

Providing district-wise details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 350 cases, Baramulla 164, Budgam 170, Pulwama 140, Kupwara 77, Anantnag 154, Bandipora 67, Ganderbal 190, Kulgam 96, Shopian 25, Jammu 339, Udhampur 65, Rajouri 92, Doda 77, Kathua 32, Samba 25, Kishtwar 16, Poonch 69, Ramban 66 and Reasi 42.