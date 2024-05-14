Jammu And Kashmir | Prime Encroached Land Vacated, Narcotics Hotspot Destroyed

JAMMU, May 14: In a major crackdown against illegal trade, police along with district administration have initiated action against the land grabbers, vacating encroached land and destroying hotspot of narcotics supply in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Official sources here on Tuesday said the police team, accompanied by the district administration officers, launched a two-day crackdown on encroachers and vacated 160 kanals of government land in Balole area of Samba, which was transferred to the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Industries in 2017-18.

“The land was transferred by the district administration to the Department of Industries in 2017-18 but was encroached by the land mafia by constructing the ‘kullahs’ (hutments), which swelled over a period of time,” official sources said.

They stated that the site turned into a narcotics supply hot-spot.

Action was initiated but every time the police party was attacked by the miscreants, including some history sheeters, with stones, sticks and sharp weapons residing in the ‘kullahs’ raised on illegally encroached land.

Official sources also revealed that many of the history sheeters, having a criminal background and booked under several cases, were active on the social media platforms and seen flaunting weapons.

The district administration and police team after holding a joint review meeting on this matter, sources said that a surprise raid was conducted in the Balole area.

“The encroachers attacked the police and administration parties with stones and sticks,” they said adding in a ding-dong battle to rescue and save the senior administrative officers, at least nine police personnel including lady constables sustained injuries.

Police, however, fired a few gunshots in air to disperse the attackers.

After two-day hectic effort, they said the encroached land was vacated with successful demolition drive and in the presence of the Deputy Commissioner Samba, Abhishek Sharma and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Samba, Vinay Sharma, the 160 kanals of land was handed over to the Department of Industries.

Sources also revealed that several complaints were also received from civil society members and other quarters regarding the supply of narcotics especially heroin from the ‘kullahs’, which prompted police and administration to start the launch of crackdown against the mafia.

SSP Samba Vinay Sharma when contacted confirmed about the latest development into the incident.Deputy Commissioner Samba, Abhishek Sharma said, “Hundreds of Kanals of Prime State land retrieved during anti- encroachment drive.”

During the anti-encroachment drive, he said, the administration has retrieved more than 150 kanals of prime state land at, Bari Brahmana, adding, “A joint team of revenue officers and police retrieved prime state land from illegal encroachers.”

Notably, this area had become the hotspot for drug activities and 13 FIRs have been lodged against these drug peddlers since 2021.

The land worth crores approximately 100 mt away from the national highway has been handed over to the industries department.