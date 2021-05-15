Jammu and Kashmir Police to take action against sensitive social media content on Palestine

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Saturday that it will take action against those who disturb peace in the valley by posting sensitive social media posts about Palestine. They said that action will be taken against social media users who try ‘ ‘to leverage the unfortunate situation in Palestine to disturb public peace and order in the Kashmir valley.’

“We are a professional force and are sensitive to public anguish. But J&K police has a legal responsibility to ensure law and order as well. It, however, wouldn’t allow cynical encashment of the public anger to trigger violence, lawlessness and disorder on Kashmir streets,” said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Kashmir.

J&K Police is keeping a very close watch on elements who are attempting to leverage the unfortunate situation in Palestine to disturb public peace and order in the Kashmir valley. We are a professional force and are sensitive to public anguish. — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 15, 2021