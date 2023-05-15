Jammu and Kashmir: NIA raids underway in several regions in connection with terror funding case

Srinagar : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has continued its raids in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag and Kulgam. According to sources, these raids are related to terror funding and other terrorist activity cases. They further stated that mostly houses belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami people are being searched.

As per information, NIA teams are conducting raids in the Wachi area of Shopian, Nehama and Litter area of Pulwama district and the Fresal area of Kulgam district and one team had reached Achawal area of Anantnag district where the raid is yet to start.