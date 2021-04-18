Jammu and Kashmir Govt orders transfers and postings of 66 KAS officers

JAMMU: The J&K Government today ordered transfer and postings of 66 KAS officers.

As per an order issued by the GAD, Munir-ul-Islam, Director, Archives, Archaeology and Museums, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer/Secretary, J&K Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, vice Muzafer Ahmad Pir, who shall report to the General Administration Department, for further posting.

Rahul Pandey, Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat, holding additional charge of Director, Information, J&K, shall also hold the charge of Director, Archives, Archaeology and Museums, J&K and Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Showkat Aijaz Bhat, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Commissioner, State Taxes, J&K relieving Prediman Krishen Bhat, Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Tax Planning, Policy & Advance Ruling) of the additional charge of the post.

Jatinder Singh, Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Director, Floriculture, Jammu.

Nitu Gupta, Mission Director, ICDS, J&K, is transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Administration and Enforcement), Jammu.

Prediman Krishen Bhat, Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Tax Planning, Policy & Advance Ruling), holding additional charge of Commissioner, State Taxes, J&K, is transferred and posted as Director, Development Expenditure, Division-I, Finance Department, against an available vacancy.

Tariq Ahmad Zargar, Special Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, is transferred and posted as Director, Rural Development, Kashmir.

Bhawani Rakwal, Managing Director, J&K Agro Industries Development Corporation, is transferred and posted as Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Jammu, vice Dr Mushtaq Ahmad, who shall report to the General Administration Department, for further posting.

Bashir Ahmad Khan, Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Director, Sheep Husbandry, Kashmir.

Mathora Masoom, Additional Director, SKIMS, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Director, Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir.

Abdul Salam Mir, Director, Sheep Husbandry, Kashmir, holding additional charge of Executive Officer, J&K Haj Committee, is transferred and posted as Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir. He shall continue to hold the additional charge of Executive Officer, J&K Haj Committee, till further orders.

Musheer Ahmed, KAS, Controller of Examinations in the J&K Services Selection Board, is transferred and posted as Director, Tribal Affairs, J&K.

Mohammad Hanief Malik, KAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar, is transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Doda, vice Surat Singh, KAS, who shall report to the General Administration Department, for further posting.

Ashok Kumar, KAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Udhampur, is transferred and posted as Controller of Examinations in the J&K Services Selection Board.

Arun Kumar Manhas, KAS, Project Director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Agro Industries Development Corporation.

Ashok Kumar Pandita, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Information Department, is transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Ramban, against an available vacancy.

Riyaz Ahmad Wani, KAS, Director, Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Additional Director, SKIMS, Srinagar.

Kishore Singh Chib, Director, Floriculture, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Director, Rural Development, Jammu, vice Sudershan Kumar, who shall report to the General Administration Department, for further posting.

Mohammad Yousuf Mir, KAS, Additional Registrar, Cooperatives, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Shopian, against an available vacancy.

Mohammad Younis Malik, KAS, Director, School Education, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Joint Financial Commissioner, Agrarian Reforms in the office of Financial Commissioner Revenue, vice Farooq Ahmad Shah, KAS, who shall report to the General Administration Department, for further posting.

Qazi Sarwar, KAS, Director, Rural Development, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir. He shall also hold the additional charge of Director, Command Area Development, Kashmir, till further orders.

Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, KAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Kupwara, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department.

Bashir Ahmad Wani, KAS, Administrator, Associated Hospitals, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Anantnag, against an available vacancy. Riyaz Ahmad Wani, KAS, Additional Director, SKIMS, Srinagar, shall hold the additional charge of Administrator, Associated Hospitals, Srinagar, till further orders.

Nazir Ahmad Lone, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, is transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Kupwara. He shall also hold the additional charge of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, till further orders.

Rifat Kohli, KAS, Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Administration and Enforcement), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Registrar, J&K Special Tribunal, vice Dr Narupa Rai, KAS, who shall report to the General Administration Department, for further posting.

Mohammad Saleem, KAS, Director, Tribal Affairs, J&K, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K SC, ST and OBC Development Corporation, relieving Ramesh Chander, KAS, ADDC, Jammu of the additional charge of the post.

Pankaj Raj Katoch, KAS, Mission Director, Mission Dairy Development (ex-officio Additional Secretary to the Government, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department), is transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Tassaduq Hussain Mir, KAS, Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, holding additional charge of Director, Command Area Development, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Director, School Education, Kashmir.

Vishesh Paul Mahajan, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Central), Jammu headquartered at Jammu, is transferred and posted as Director, Horticulture, Planning and Marketing, J&K, relieving Mr. Ram Savak, KAS, Director, Horticulture, Jammu of the additional charge of the post.

Puneet Sharma, KAS, Director, Land Management, Jammu Development Authority, is transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Kathua, against an available vacancy. He shall also hold the additional charge of General Manager, DIC, Kathua, vice Babu Ram, KAS, who shall report to the General Administration Department, for further posting.

Haris Ahmad Handoo, KAS, Joint Director, Information, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Pahalgam, vice Mr. Mushtaq Ahmad, KAS, who shall report to the General Administration Department, for further posting.

Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa, KAS, Regional Transport Officer, Kathua (Lakhanpur), is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department.

Kishori Lal, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Doda, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, vice Mr. Pawan Kumar, KAS, who shall report to the General Administration Department, for further posting.

Pankaj Gupta, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Appeal-II), Jammu headquartered at Jammu, is transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, against an available vacancy.

Anju Gupta, KAS, Joint Director, Handicrafts, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Principal, Revenue Training Institute, Jammu.

Sher Singh, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Patnitop, vice Mr. Sachin Dev Singh Jamwal, KAS, who shall report to the General Administration Department, for further posting.

Deep Raj, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, is transferred and posted as Project Director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

Kusum Sharma, KAS, Principal, Revenue Training Institute, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive), Jammu, vice Mr. Amarjeet Singh, KAS, who shall report to the General Administration Department, for further posting.

Natasha Kalsotra, KAS, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Tourism, Jammu, vice Ms. Neelam Khajuria, KAS, who shall report to the General Administration Department, for further posting.

Vishal Sharma, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Finance Department, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Geology and Mining, Jammu, vice Ashwani Khajuria, KAS, who shall report to the General Administration Department, for further posting.

Gul Hassan Kraipak, KAS, Deputy District Election Officer, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Information, Jammu, vice Ms. Minakshi Vaid, KAS, who shall report to the General Administration Department, for further posting.

Akhter Hussain Qazi, KAS, Collector, Land Acquisition, Defence, Udhampur, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kishtwar.

Zubair Hussain Shah, KAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Shopian, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Education, Poonch, against an available vacancy.

Riyaz Ahmad Shah, KAS, Chief Executive Officer, Urban Development Agency, Kashmir, holding additional charge of Joint Director, Hospitality and Protocol, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation. He shall also hold the additional charge of Additional Chief Executive Officer, Smart City, Srinagar, till further orders.

Dr. Zakir Hussain, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Thanamandi, is transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Poonch, against an available vacancy.

Devinder Paul, KAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kathua, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Stamps), Jammu, vice Mr. Rakesh Kumar, KAS, who shall report to the General Administration Department, for further posting.

Romin Ahmad, KAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Pulwama, is transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Budgam, against an available vacancy.

Hitesh Gupta, KAS, Additional Director, National Health Mission, J&K, is transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation. He shall also hold the additional charge of Additional Chief Executive Officer, Smart City, Jammu, relieving Mr. Satish Kumar, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu of the additional charge of the post.

Sukh Paul Singh, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department, is transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Water Resources Regulatory Authority.

Amit Vermani, KAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Industries and Commerce, Jammu, vice Ms. Trishala Kumari, KAS, who shall report to the General Administration Department, for further posting.

Reyaz Ahmad Malik, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Uri, holding additional charge of Custodian Trade Facilitation Centre, Uri and Sub-Registrar, Uri, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Hospitality and Protocol, Kashmir.

Anil Kumar Chandail, KAS, Deputy Director, Tourism, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Jammu (North), hqr at Udhampur, vice Ms. Sunaina Sharma, KAS, who shall report to the General Administration Department, for further posting.

Saleem Ahmad, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Surankote, Poonch, is transferred and posted as Collector, Land Acquisition, Defence, Rajouri, against an available vacancy.

Atul Kumar, KAS, Deputy Director, ICDS, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Secretary, Jammu Municipal Corporation.

Tahir Mustafa Malik, KAS, Deputy Secretary, J&K Public Service Commission, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Rajouri, vice Mr. Mohammad Ashraf, KAS, who shall report to the General Administration Department, for further posting.

Gopal Singh, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Akhnoor, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ramnagar, vice Mr. Naresh Kumar, KAS, who shall report to the General Administration Department, for further posting. He shall also hold the additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Ramnagar, till further orders.

Mohammad Rouf Rehman, KAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Srinagar, against an available vacancy.

Shashi Bala, KAS, Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Poonch, is transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Poonch, vice Ms. Naeem Ul Nisa, KAS, who shall report to the General Administration Department, for further posting. 58. Mr.

Samir Ahmad Jan, KAS, Deputy District Election Officer, Baramulla, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gulmarg, vice Mr. Shabir-ul-Hassan, KAS, who shall report to the General Administration Department, for further posting. He shall also hold the additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Gulmarg, till further orders. Mr. Rafiq Ahmad Lone, KAS Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Baramulla, shall hold the additional charge of Deputy District Election Officer, Baramulla, till further orders.

Mir Nasrool Hilal Jeri, KAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Pulwama, is transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Shopian.

Sansar Chand, KAS, General Manager, DIC, Samba, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner in the State Taxes Department, Jammu.

Dr. Amir Hussain, KAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kishtwar, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary in the J&K Public Service Commission.

Raeis Ahmad Bhat, KAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Budgam, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Srinagar.

Tinna Mahajan, KAS, Secretary, Jammu Municipal Corporation, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Jammu.

Mohd. Idress, Deputy District Election Officer, Doda, is transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Doda, vice Mr. Prem Singh, KAS, who shall report to the General Administration Department, for further posting. He shall also hold the additional charge of Deputy District Election Officer, Doda, till further orders.

Parvaiz Rahim, General Manager, DIC, Bandipore, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Bandipora, vice Mr. Reyaz Ahmad Beigh, KAS, who shall report to the General Administration Department, for further posting. He shall also hold the additional charge of General Manager, DIC, Bandipore, till further orders.

Gulzar Ahmad Rather, Deputy District Election Officer, Pulwama, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Karnah-Tangdhar, against an available vacancy. He shall also hold the additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Karnah-Tangdhar, till further orders.

See full order Click here