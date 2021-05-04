Jammu and Kashmir Govt announces 3-day state mourning on Jagmohan’s demise

JAMMU: The J&K Govt on Tuesday announced three days state mourning over the demise of former governor of erstwhile J&K state and senior BJP leader Jagmohan. He died at the age of 94 on Monday.

“As a mark of respect to Jagmohan, former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, who passed away on 03.05.2021, the government has decided that three days state mourning shall be observed from 04.05.2021 (Tuesday) to 06.05.2021 (Thursday).”

It said the National Flag shall fly at half-mast during the state mourning on all buildings and places where it is flown regularly saying there shall be “no official entertainment/function during the state mourning.” (Agency)