J&K Govt extends ‘Corona Curfew’ in five districts till May 10

JAMMU: The government on Tuesday evening announced extension in Corona Curfew in four districts of Jammu and Kashmir till May 10, 2021.

Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) in a tweet informed extension in Corona Curfew in four districts of J&K including Srinagar, Jammu, Baramulla and Budgam.

As per the tweet, the government has announced that Corona Curfew will also be imposed in Samba district from tomorrow (Wednesday) evening till May 10 (Monday).

The decision has been taken in wake of the spike in the COVID-19 cases across J&K.

“In view of the trend in COVID positive cases, the positivity rate and the cases per million, the Corona Curfew in the 4 districts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and Jammu, which is there till 7 am on Thursday, 6 May 2021, will stand extended till 6 am on Monday, 10 May 2021. In addition, Samba district will also be under Corona Curfew from 7 pm on Wednesday 5 May 2021 till 7 am on Monday, 10 May 2021,” DIPR-J&K tweeted. (KNO)