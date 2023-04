DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Apr 23: Bullets were found at the spot in Bhimber Gali in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch where five soldiers lost their lives in the terror attack on April 20.

The Rajouri-Poonch Highway from the Surankot side was opened.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian Army launched a massive operation to hunt down a group of around six to seven terrorists who are behind this attack.