J&K, Punjab team inspects Shahpur Kandi Dam Project; Emphasizes expeditious execution for timely completion

SRINAGAR: A joint high level team comprising officers both from Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab today inspected various components of Shahpur Kandi Dam Project to ensure expeditious execution of ongoing works on this prestigious project.

The officers from J&K led by Chairperson, Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources Regulatory Authority (JKWRRA), G.S. Jha included Chief Engineer RTIC Jammu, Himesh Manchanda, Superintending Engineer RTIC Jammu, Ajay Gupta, Superintending Engineer, Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources Regulatory Authority, Anil Kumar and Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Kathua, Sandeep Seointra while General Manager (Dams), S.K. Saluja, Chief Engineer (Dams), R.D. Sawa, Chief Engineer, M.K. Jain and Superintending Engineer (Dams), B. S. Sandhu represented the Shahpur Kandi Dam Project, Punjab.

The team conducted extensive inspection of ongoing works on Ravi Canal at Basantpur, Shahpur Kandi Barrage and Hydel Channel on the Punjab side besides visiting off-take site of BP Canal from the existing Ravi Tawi Canal and the head works of the Kashmir Canal.

Pertinently, the project coming up at a cost of Rs. 2715.70 crore is of utmost importance for the Union Territory as it will give a discharge of 1150 cusecs to J&K which shall bring about 32173 hectare of land under irrigation in the districts of Kathua and Samba which in turn shall improve the socio-economic conditions of the people related to agriculture and allied sectors.

Chairperson JKWRRA stressed for expediting the pace of progress on all ongoing works for timely completion of the project.

Meanwhile, the officers also held a meeting and discussed the issues threadbare to speed up the works, remove bottlenecks and resolve the land related matters for timely completion of the project.

Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Kathua, was directed to submit the cases of land compensation at the earliest.