It’s Unfortunate We Go Opposite To The Path Shown By Mahatma Gandhi: Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR, Oct 2: Speaking on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday said that it is unfortunate that we go opposite to the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi.

“If we follow the principles taught by Gandhiji, this country will only become better. At times it feels that we remember Gandhiji only when we visit abroad or when foreign leaders visit our country and visit Rajghat. But on the rest of the days, we not only forget but we go opposite to the path shown by Gandhi ji,” Abdullah told reporters in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar.