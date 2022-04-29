ITBP Himveers participate in Yoga at height of 15,000 feet in snow-covered Himalayas

New Delhi, April 29: Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) participated in a Yoga session at a height of 15,000 feet in snow conditions in Uttarakhand Himalayas ahead of International Yoga Day.

“Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) participate in a Yoga session at 15,000 feet in snow conditions in Uttarakhand Himalayas under the aegis of the forthcoming International Day of Yoga 2022,” ITBP informed.

With the celebration of ‘Yog Utsav’ at Red Fort organised by the Ministry of AYUSH on April 7, the countdown began for the International Yoga Day which is celebrated every year on June 21 since 2015. (AGENCIES)