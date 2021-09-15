Ishaan Khatter’s ‘Pippa’ goes on floors

Mumbai, Sep 15: Actor Ishaan Khatter’s upcoming war drama “Pippa” on Wednesday kicked off its first schedule in Amritsar.

Backed by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, “Pippa” is helmed by “Airlift” director Raja Krishna Menon and also features actors Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan.

“Pippa” is billed as a heroic tank battle film that underscores the bravery of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

Khatter stars in the film as Brigadier Mehta, who was invited by the production houses to provide the inaugural slate clap as filming commenced.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) said he was thrilled that “Pippa” began in the presence of Brigadier Mehta.

“Kicking off the schedule on such a positive note ensures a steady momentum throughout the course of the production. We’re raring to go with a brilliant ensemble cast and filmmaker Raja Krishna Menon, who has a savvy eye for war films,” Screwvala said in a statement.

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur of Roy Kapur Films said the film will be mounted on a “sweeping canvas” to chronicle the story of a family’s bravery.

“From the time I first heard this amazing story of the bravery and resilience of a family on the frontlines of a just war, I knew it had to be told. I am thrilled that with RSVP we have been able to give this story the sweeping canvas it deserves, and that we have an accomplished director like Raja and an amazing cast and crew, to bring this vision to life.

“The team is excited to hit the floors today and we hope to bring our audiences a very special cinematic experience in theatres next year,” Roy Kapur said.

The film is based on Brigadier Mehta’s book “The Burning Chaffees”.

The movie’s title is taken from the Russian amphibious war tank called the PT-76, popularly known as “Pippa”.

Menon said he is excited to begin shooting for the film.

“We’ve all been prepping hard for this day, and I cannot wait to bring this incredible story of valour and liberty to the audiences,” he said.

The film’s music has been scored by AR Rahman. (Agencies)