Is cricket the window to cracking the Indian gambling market?

Cricket is undoubtedly the most popular sport in India, with millions of people following it passionately. The sport is not just a game in India; it is an emotion that unites the country like nothing else. Those with an interest in cricket will inevitably look to use their knowledge of the game to gamble and placing bets on cricket matches has become big business in this country transfixed by a jaffa, wrong’un, or some creative sledging. As online casinos seek to corner the huge prospective market in India, what is surprising is that they aren’t offering cricket-themed games that fans would surely enjoy.

Sticky wicket

To find out why, we must first understand the current state of online casinos in India. Online gambling is a relatively new industry in India, with only a handful of states legalizing it. However, there is growing anticipation that all of India will be provided with the freedom to bet on sports, play slots, and access live casino games for entertainment. The online gambling market in India has been growing rapidly with the sector expected to be worth more than 150 billion Indian rupees by 2024 according to Statista, indicating an annualized growth rate of around 15%. While online casinos have been gaining popularity, there is still a considerable untapped market in India.

This is where cricket-themed gambling games come in. These games offer a unique and exciting way to combine cricket and gambling in a format very different from traditional sports betting. Online casinos that offer cricket-themed games could attract a whole new segment of customers who are passionate about the game and want to indulge their passion in different ways.

Hit for 6

The popularity of cricket-themed games has already been proven in India with Dream 11 and Fantasy Cricket. These games have been taking India by storm. They are virtual cricket games where players create a virtual team of real-life players and earn points based on their performance in real-life matches. It has become incredibly popular among cricket fans, and this form of game has become popular all over the world.

Another reason why cricket-themed gambling games could be the key to online casinos’ success in India is the growing popularity of mobile gaming. As such, online casinos that offer cricket-themed games could attract a vast audience that prefers gaming on their mobile devices.

Live and hitting

Cricket offers several elements that could be incorporated into a slot or live casino game, such as different shots like the cover drive, hook, and pull, as well as other key components of the game like stumps, umpires, and pavilions. Cricket-themed casino games could have a colourful and dynamic design, featuring cricket grounds, players, and the different forms of cricket that could make for engaging features or bonus rounds. While licensing fees may be high to use the most iconic grounds or legends of the game like Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli, the payoff could be well worth it.

According to 42matters, the average rating on Google Play for 19,156 games from Indian publishers is 3.98 out of 5 stars. This is higher than the 3.93 average rating for all mobile games. So it would be an added bonus if Indian developers could create killer cricket gambling games.

Hopefully, as casino gaming develops in India, we start to see more games that captivate Indian gamers, starting with cricket. However, it is essential to note that cricket-themed gambling games alone might not be enough to make online casinos successful in India. India has a diverse population with varied interests, and online casinos that offer a wide range of games catering to different interests could be more successful in India.