Is Auto Clean Chimney Better?

Technology is growing by leaps and bounds, and with new inventions being added daily, individuals’ lives are getting better and better.

And thus, people look for more convenience and effectiveness above everything else. One such excellent invention is the auto-clean chimney, which is in vogue these days and for good reasons.

However, if you end up spending more time in the kitchen and need a chimney or are skeptical about this so-called auto-clean chimney, don’t worry. We are here to answer your conundrums and possibly provide a solid answer to deal with all the qualms.

To give you a short answer — YES! An auto-clean chimney is better. It is reliable, saves time, and has less maintenance.

So buying an auto-clean kitchen chimney can prove to be an excellent investment; if you want to understand why it is better, keep scrolling.

What is An Auto-Clean Chimney?

Before we get into more details, let’s quickly get an insight about an auto-clean chimney.

Consider an auto-clean chimney, a device that sucks hot gases from a cooking stovetop through an automatic blower.

At the core of its principle, it uses centrifugal force logic to suck the hot gas altogether with oil practices.

The particles get trapped on the filter that is easy to clean while the hot gases are led outside.

Why Choose An Auto-Clean Chimney?

When it comes to chimneys, there are a plethora of deciding factors such as cost, maintenance, reliability, effectiveness, functionality, and so forth.

So, after evaluating these factors, an auto-clean chimney came out to be currently the best for homeowners, especially housewives.

Now, we know what you’re reckoning that an auto-clean chimney can prove to be heavy on your pocket. Indeed true, yes it is expensive, but there’s a catch.

You see, upfront, an auto-clean chimney will prove to be expensive. However, in the long run, considering the scale of maintenance, it will cost you fewer bucks.

Generally, the manual chimney will need more maintenance and repairs that will add up the cost.

So, though paying more price upfront will not feel ideal, you’ll be grateful in the long run where you will not run into maintenance and repairing troubles.

Now, you might ruminate about the problems and potential issues that might arise with manual chimneys and how you can avoid them with an auto-clean chimney. The hint lies in the name.

Maintenance

One of the most significant advantages of choosing an auto-clean chimney is maintenance.

Look, an auto-clean chimney comes with an oil collector; this collector traps the oil and prevents it from entering the chimney.

Well, not only limited that, but you also get a button to auto-clean the oil trapped on the filter. Plus, you can also clean the oil collector that is easy to remove and clean to forestall any further build-ups.

On the other hand, the manual chimney lacks this feature, and due to that, the oil gets clogged into the frame ending up damaging the parts.

Therefore, you will need to manually clean the frame, which might feel not only YUCKY but also a giant time killer.

Like, let’s be honest, at a point sometimes you barely want to do dishes after your dinner — how are you going to remember cleaning the chimney? And if left untreated, the clogging can reduce the effectiveness and cause severe damage, where you might end up paying more bucks for maintenance and calling the professional.

That’s where you’d rue not spending more money upfront to buy an auto-clean chimney; you get it?

High-Suction Power

Another reason to consider getting an auto-clean chimney is its high-suction power.

You see, manual or old chimneys have lower suction power making them useless when you are dealing with hot fumes and grease.

On the contrary, auto-clean chimneys have blowers that suck and blow the hot gases at a much faster rate whilst using less electricity.

Meaning you can easily do all the heavy-duty cooking such as deep-frying, grilling, etc., without the concern of all the hot gases and fumes.

Easy to Clean

Well, if you don’t already know this, it’s way much easier to clean an auto-clean chimney than a manual one.

As mentioned above, manual chimneys don’t have an oil collector, which means that all the oil particles get trapped on the blower.

Thus, if you don’t clean it, it gets clogged with grease, making it messier and harder to clean.

On the flip side, auto-clean chimneys come with an oil collector that traps all the oil particles, and with the help of a button, you can easily clean the particles. Additionally, you can clean the oil collector without any hassle.

More Lifespan

As long as you are frequently cleaning the oil collector, there is really nothing to worry about. Since the oil particles are trapped on the oil collector, there will be no clogging chances, thereby increasing the lifespan. This means an auto-clean chimney will serve you way longer than you’d anticipate.

The Take-Away

At the end of the day, an auto-clean chimney is way better than a manual one as it is easier to maintain, clean, reliable, and effective. All the qualities you want, what do you need more?

Compared to average chimneys, the auto-clean one is very efficient and durable, meaning it will last longer than you’d expect. Plus, you can quickly clean the oil collector and the oil particles without having to go through the YUCKY feeling.

The only “snag,” if you would like to call that, is the price. Though they are sort of heavy on your pockets, the benefits that come along with them are worth the penny you spend.

That said, should you have any qualms left — drop a comment below. We would reach you ASAP.