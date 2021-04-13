Irrigation Deptt fails to provide canal water to tail-end villages: Manjit

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMNAGAR, Apr 13: Apni Party Provincial President Jammu and former Minister, Manjit Singh has demanded canal water supply to the tail-end border villages where farmers have been rendered helpless without an irrigation facility.

Manjit Singh chaired a meeting of farmers at village Hira Chak in Ramgarh, which was organized by Apni Party District President Youth Jammu Urban, Shubam Choudhary.

Manjit Singh said that the farmers cultivating world famous Basmati rice are facing negligence from the Irrigation Department which has completely failed to ensure canal water to the tail-end villages along the International Border.

“The fields are fertile yet the concerned department has not taken any serious step towards the resolution of demands of the farmers,” he said.

He said that the concerned department should ensure Ravi Tawi and Chenab River canal water to the border’s end villages. However, he added, if they cannot do it, the Govt should step in to make sure that the farmers are provided electricity 24/7 in the border villages.

“Since the canal water is not available at the tail end villages, the farmers use water pumps as an alternative source to water their fertile fields but the electricity supply remains disrupted,” said Manjit Singh.

The former Minister said that if the farmers are provided electricity as an option to the canal water, they can use groundwater for irrigation purposes in their fields and it would strengthen the farmers financially. He further said that the department concerned should not ignore the demands of the farmers who are the backbone of the rural economy.

“The Irrigation Department should come out with a permanent solution by establishing water tube wells in the border belt of Samba District to provide ample water to the farmers,” he suggested.

Block President, Bachan Choudhary among others were also present on the occasion.