IOB appoints Ernst & young as digital Consultant

Chennai, Apr 22:Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) today announced appointment of M/s Ernst & Young as its digital consultant.

An IOB release here said the bank, as part of its growth strategy, intends to transform its banking services into a digitalised form with an aim to increase its digital share in the market.

”Towards achieving this goal, the bank has appointed M/s. Ernst & Young as its digital consultant”, it said.

The digital consultant, the bank believes, would help it to stay more focussed on leveraging and adopting new technologies and to enhance the service quality and service delivery to its customers.

This initiative would also help the bank to accelerate digitilisation in all the areas of banking including its assets and liability products and services.

IOB MD and CEO Partha Pratim Sengupta said with this new initiative, the bank is poised to attract millennial customers who are tech-savvy.

(UNI)