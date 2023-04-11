Interstate drug module busted in Sopore, absconding woman among 5 arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 11: Jammu and Kashmir Police today said that they have busted a major interstate drug module by arresting five persons including a kingpin and seized contraband substance recovered from their possession.

Addressing a press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sopore, Shabir Nawab, said that they arrested two persons identified as Tanveer Ahmed Shah and Javaid Ahmed Shah of Sopore along with 3512 tablets of Spasmoproxyvon plus tablets on March 1 during naka checking at Tarzoo.

He said that during investigation the arrested persons revealed the name of another person, who is involved in selling drugs in and around Sopore. “The arrested person was identified as Amir Sadeeq Parra of Chandoosa Baramulla and on his personal search, 112 tablets were recovered,” the Officer added.

The SSP stated that during further investigation names of two kingpins identified as Urooj daughter of Mohammad Muzzafar Bhat of Batapora (Sopore) and Mohammad Ashraf Mir son of Late Farooq Ahmed Mir of Hathishah Sopore also surfaced.

“The duo was involved in supplying drugs from outside valley to Sopore and other areas. On the confession of arrested persons, we managed to arrest the duo from Srinagar outskirts along with 1648 capsules. With their arrest we have managed to bust a major interstate module”, he said.

Meanwhile, a case under FIR Number 07/2023 U/S 8/22-29 NDPS Act has been registered in Police Station Bomai and further investigation has been set into motion.