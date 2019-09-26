Intensify anti-militancy ops, target key militants: Doval

‘Ensure no fear of ultras on people’

Lauds security forces for no HR violations

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Sept 26: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has called upon all security agencies to ensure that the people are able to carry out their daily routine works in Kashmir without any fear of militants and lauded security forces that no complaints of human rights violations were reported from any part of the Valley during past over one and a half month since scrapping of special Constitutional provisions of the State.

He was also reported to have issued directions to security forces to intensify anti-militancy operations but ensure that there was no collateral damage. Anti-militancy operations have been hit since August 5 as security forces were mainly concentrating on maintenance of law and order situation in the Valley.

Doval issued the directions at high-level security review meetings in Srinagar, the summer capital of the State, before returning to the Union capital after his second visit to the Valley since August 5 when the Central Government had scrapped Articles 370 and 35-A and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

The National Security Advisor had yesterday visited South Kashmir towns of Awantipora and Pulwama and inter-acted with police officials to take first hand review of situation.

Complimenting the State administration and security forces for their good work and maintaining law and order in the entire State, Doval called upon security forces to ensure that the common people in Kashmir are able to carry out their daily routine works without any fear of the militant groups.

He was reported to have told security agencies to instill confidence among the people that the militant groups won’t be able to harm them which will help people to resume their normal routine.

Doval’s direction assumed significance as there had been reports that in some areas the militants and their Over Ground Workers (OGWs) had been threatening the shopkeepers and transport operators for not yielding to their strike calls.

In view of reports that Pakistan sponsored militant outfits may carry out some demonstrative and sensational acts of terror, Doval directed that security of vital installations must be ensured and all arrangements regarding strict vigilance and keeping troops on alert be made a priority.

In his inter-action with Army and BSF, the NSA stressed that in view of reports of large-scale infiltration attempts, the Anti-Infiltration Grid along the border should be put on high alert and wherever attempts of infiltration are reported, strong action must be taken against the militants.

Doval called upon para-military forces, police and civil administration to win hearts and minds of the people and immediately respond to the emergencies and issues raised by the people. He was briefed that Pakistan sponsored militant outfits were committing excesses on the people, killing shopkeepers, threatening and intimidating fruit growers. He directed concerned departments and agencies to take strict action against such elements and facilitate common masses as much as possible.

Doval enquired about law and order situation and position of essential services and supplies in the Kashmir valley from the civil and police administration and security and Intelligence agency officials. He was reported to have issued certain guidelines for further improvement of situation and return or complete normalcy in the Valley in the next few days.

He appreciated that no complaints regarding the human rights violations were reported from any part of Kashmir valley during the past over one and half month. He urged the security forces to keep maintaining good conduct and peace in the State.

Doval directed security officials to intensify anti-militancy operations but ensure that there is no collateral damage to civilians, sources said. They added that the National Security Advisor was reported to have directed the security forces to target key terrorists who were instrumental in instigating local people especially the youth to join militant ranks or indulge in creating law and order problem.

Since August 5 when special status of the State was scrapped, anti-militancy operations were virtually negligible as security forces were focused on keeping the law and order situation completely under control. Hardly two-three anti-militancy operations have taken place in the Valley since abrogation of special status of the State on August 5.

During the meeting, the NSA reviewed the developmental schemes for people and asked officials for their speedy implementation, which includes providing best health care, shipment of apple boxes out of the Kashmir valley, among other things.

The NSA had camped for 11 days in the Valley after the Centre announced its decision to withdraw the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. During that period, Doval had ensured that there was no violence in the aftermath of the Government’s decision.

He has been monitoring the situation in the State on a day-to-day basis to ensure flawless coordination between all arms of the security forces in the hinterland as well as along the Line of Control (LoC).

Advisor to Governor K Vijay Kumar, DGP Dilbag Singh, and senior officers of various security agencies, civil and police administration briefed the NSA.