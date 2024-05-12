Integration of PoJK into India

Sir,

I write to commend Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s vision on the integration of Pakistan-occupied-Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) into India, as expressed in his recent interview.

His assertion that the people of PoJK will naturally gravitate towards India due to the progress and development witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir is encouraging. This peaceful approach underscores India’s commitment to democratic principles and the welfare of all its citizens.

Moreover, Singh’s remarks on the improving ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir, leading towards the eventual repeal of AFSPA, reflect a positive trajectory for the region.

The focus on combatting cross-border terrorism and the ongoing dialogue with China also demonstrate the Government’s steadfastness in safeguarding national security.

In conclusion, these developments showcase India’s commitment to peace, development, and security in the region.

Anil Katoch

Bhaderwah