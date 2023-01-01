Injured Leopard Rescued In J&K’s Doda

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Jan 1: A fully-grown leopard was rescued on Sunday by the wildlife department in a village in Doda district, an official said.

The leopard was found on a roadside in Malwas village in an injured condition, apparently hit by some passing vehicle, the official said.

He said the presence of the wild animal caused panic among the villagers who informed the wildlife department.

A team tranquilised the beast and took it to a veterinary hospital for treatment, the official said.