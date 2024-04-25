Inheritance Tax alien to democratic values, Indian ethos: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Apr 24: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today said here today that Inheritance Tax as proposed by the Congress party, is alien to democratic values and the Indian ethos.

The very concept is incompatible with the value system and cultural heritage as it seeks to take away 50% of the wealth from the family, as suggested in the Congress manifesto, he said.

In an exclusive interview to News X editor Rishab Gulati, Dr Jitendra Singh said, it is a part of appeasement approach of Congress. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed an approach of justice for all and also completed unfinished agendas of the previous Congress Governments, he said.

The Minister while speaking on the development of Jammu & Kashmir said the region has witnessed unprecedented development in various sectors in the past ten years. Several constitutional barriers had been removed by the Modi Government to bring J&K to the mainstream of development, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted various infrastructure projects completed in the past ten years in his constituency such as Asia’s longest road tunnel, world’s highest railway bridge, opening of three Government funded medical colleges , first industrial biotech park in North India, first homeopathic hospital in North India, two Passport offices in the constituency, dozens of rural roads and bridges increasing last mile connectivity and bringing the remotest parts of the country in the mainstream. In terms of education, Dr Jitendra Singh said, this Government brought IITs, IIMs, AIIMS and various Central Universities in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, development under Prime Minister Modi is inclusive in all parts of the country and his leadership has given a change to the mindset of people. Now policies are made by keeping in mind ‘Antodaya’ that is to reach those who need it the most and not on the basis of caste, creed or religion.

The Minister also highlighted the normalcy in Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. He said that more than two crores tourists visiting Kashmir is the testimony of peace in the Valley. He also highlighted that common people have benefited from the national level schemes such as ‘Swachh Bharat Mission and the toilets in each household made under it. LPG cylinders under Ujjawala Scheme empowered women and people got Pucca Houses under PM Awas Scheme. All these developments have forced people to change their mindset and vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party who have not been traditional voters of the party but development and Pan India popularity of Prime Minister Modi due to adoption of an honest approach in the last ten years, he added.

He also highlighted that people in the illegally occupied part of Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) aspire to be a part of India seeing the development in this region. More and more people are optimistic towards the leadership of Prime Minister Modi seeing the harmonious and uniform development even in the North East part of India, he said.

Speaking on the local self-governance under 73rd and 74th Amendment of the Constitution, Dr Jitendra Singh said, this Government operationalized district councils and empowered Panchayats earmarking true sense of democracy in J&K.

The Union Minister for Science & Technology said, there was no dearth of scientific acumen in the country but was lacking enabling milieu by policy makers and leadership. He highlighted that India has taken tremendous leap in progress of Science & Technology specially in the Space Sector. India is the first country to reach the Southern Pole of the Moon. In terms of quantum technology we are not only equal but ahead of many countries. Lavender cultivation has empowered farmers to become entrepreneurs. Anusandhan National Research Foundation will open a large field for research and development in the country, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Indian Institute of Astro-physics Bengaluru under his Ministry had played a key role in contributing the Surya-Tilak of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on the occasion of Ram Navmi.