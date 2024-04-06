Infiltration Bid Is Pak’s Desperation To Fuel Unrest In Valley Ahead Of Polls: Army

SRINAGAR, Apr 6: The infiltration bid that was foiled on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla indicated desperation on part of Pakistan to fuel unrest in Kashmir Valley ahead of general elections, Army said.

Two terrorists were killed close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Baramulla district when they were trying to sneak into Kashmir.

Army said intermittent fire was also drawn from Pakistan forward posts, in the vicinity of LoC during the counter infiltration operation.

A statement by the Army said the infiltration bid was successfully foiled on Friday in a joint operation led by the Indian Army.

“Numerous inputs were earlier received from multiple intelligence agencies regarding terrorist groups planning and intending to infiltrate across Line of Control in Uri Sector. Based on these inputs and surveillance the counter-infiltration grid was reviewed and strengthened,” the Army said.

They said in the early hours Friday, their own ambushes spotted a group of terrorists moving towards the LoC.

“Own forces continuously tracked the hostile movement and established contact resulting in heavy exchange of fire. While the operation was under progress, intermittent fire was also drawn from Pakistan forward posts, in the vicinity of Line of Control,” the Army said.

They added the operation resulted in neutralisation of two terrorists and recovery of two AK rifles, three magazines, four hand grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores.

“The infiltration bid by terrorists indicates desperation on part of Pakistan to fuel unrest in peaceful Kashmir Valley at a time when general elections have been scheduled and the democratic process is unfolding,” the Army said, adding the operation is a testimony to the synergy between various security and Intelligence agencies who are committed to ensure peace and tranquility in Kashmir.

Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, which is slated to go to polls on May 20, in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, is the most sensitive due to its proximity to the Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The Baramulla parliamentary constituency encompasses three districts of Kupwara, Bandipora, and Baramulla and all of them share a border with Pakistan occupied Kashmir.