India’s economic growth

Sir,

I write to commend the recent statements made by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha regarding India’s remarkable economic progress and its status as a favored destination for trade and investment. His remarks echo a sentiment shared by many who believe that India’s economy is on a sustainable path of high growth.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has implemented policies and programs aimed at holistic development, thereby shaping the country’s economic trajectory. The call for collective efforts to unlock the potential of growth-oriented sectors, job creation, infrastructure, women empowerment, and more is indeed timely.

India’s optimism, boundless energy, and ambition are driving it towards contributing 15% of global growth in the current financial year. It is heartening to see the nation inch closer to its goal of making this century India’s own.

Vishal Sharma

Jammu