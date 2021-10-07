Indian Railways extends Covid guidelines, imposed Rs 500 fine on passengers found without masks

New Delhi, Oct 7: The Ministry of Railways on Thursday extended the COVID-19 guidelines for six months, or till further order, adding that not wearing a mask on railway premises or in trains can attract a fine of up to Rs 500.

“To ensure wearing of face masks/ face cover by all persons at railway premises including trains, fines upto Rs 500 under Indian Railways (Penalities for Activities Affecting Cleanliness at Railway Premises) Rules, 2012 shall be imposed by Railway officials authorized for this purpose from persons not wearing face masks/cover in Railway premises (including trains) for a period of six months till further instruction is issued in this regard,” read the notification issued by Ministry of Railways.

“Now, the matter has been reviewed and it has now been decided that the validity of the said instruction is further extended by six months i.e. upto April 16, 2022, or till further issues in this regard,” it added.

The country reported 22,431 new cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The active caseload is presently 2,44,198, which is the lowest in 204 days.

Meanwhile, with the administration of 43,09,525 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage also exceeded 92.63 crores.

As per provisional reports, till 7 am today, 92,63,68,608 vaccine doses have been administered so far through 90,14,182 sessions. (Agencies)